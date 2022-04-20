Ram Temple Should Not Be Constructed At The Disputed Site: Shivpal

Lucknow: Seeking to strike a chord with the minority community, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav has said that the Ram temple should not be constructed at the disputed site at Ayodhya instead it could be constructed across the Saryu river as the Uttar Pradesh government has no dearth of land.

Adopting a strident anti BJP stance, Shivpal Singh Yadav demanded imposition of the President rule in Uttar Pradesh as the prohibitory orders were defied in Ayodhya with impunity by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on November 25 where a Dharm Sabha was organized to demand the construction of temple.

"The Ayodhya case is pending in the Supreme Court, we should either wait for orders or find consensus. UP government has a lot of lands and the Ram temple could be constructed across the Saryu river. There should be no talks of the temple on a disputed land," Shivpal Yadav said.

``The political parties these days are wary of talking about the Muslims and their issues and the Muslims are living in constant fear and tension over the safety and security of their lives and property '', said Mr Yadav while addressing a hugely attended `Jan Akrosh Maharally' here on Sunday.

His elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav against all expectations also attended the rally. Shivpal had a bad break-up with Samajwadi party after he was sidelines in the party by his nephew Akhilesh and later he floated PSPL. Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter in law of Mulayam Singh Yadav also attended the rally.

Elaborating the reasons for floating the new political party he said "I was left with no option to chart a different course as I was continuously humiliated in the Samajwadi Party which has been taken over by the sycophants and rootless wonders''. He added "I have floated new political party only after seeking the blessings of `Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav).

`` I have worked with Netaji for the last 40 years and I never aspired for any position and office and I always followed the directives of Netaji. I only aspired for respect in the Samajwadi party which was denied to me'', said Shivpal Yadav.

Seeking to resurrect the forgotten idea of social justice, PSPL leader said ``SC, OBCs and Muslims should come on one platform to dislodge the BJP government at the Center and Uttar Pradesh and this party has sowed the seeds of dissensions in the society leading to social tension and communal trouble''. PSPL leader said ``my party stands for peace, tranquility and development while the sole agenda of the BJP is rubbing the caste and communal fault lines for its narrow political ends'.

Demanding the caste based census he said ``last such census was held in 1931 and the Central government should again conduct caste based census so that each gets its share in the national cake according to its share in the population in the country''.

In an attempt to reach out to different sections of society, PSPL leader promised to regularize the service of the contractual employees of the UP government and also restore the old pension scheme. He also promised job to unemployed youth.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was visibly perturbed as he was frequently interrupted by the PSPL cadres for naming the party as Samajwadi Party during his speech. Later Mulayam Singh corrected himself and extended good wishes for the PSPL. ``If you do not want to hear me then you can leave this venue, Shivpal Yadav is my brother and I will bless him'', said Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav by mobalising over two Lakh people, in the maiden rally of the party demonstrated his political mettle and his grip on the organization of his erstwhile party – the Samajwadi Party. The rally also demonstrated that PSPL has achieved big success in denting the organizational base of the Samajwadi party. The erosion in the base of SP is likely to make adverse impact on its bargaining power for negotiating alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress. UNI