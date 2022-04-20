Ram Temple Should Be Built At His Birthplace: Subramanian

New Delhi: The Ram temple should be built at Ram Janambhoomi (birthplace of Ram) while the Masjid (mosque) on the other side of Sarayu river to resolve the Ayodhya issue, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy suggested today. "We were always ready. Mandir and Masjid should be built but Masjid should be built on other side of Sarayu river. The Ram Janambhoomi should be entirely for Ram Mandir," he told reporters here.





His response came after the Supreme Court today said the Ayodhya dispute must be settled amicably and all parties must hold discussion out of court to find an amicable solution.



