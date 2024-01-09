Ram Temple Procession in MP Turns Violent, Section 144 Enforced in parts of Shajapur

Stone-Pelting During Ram Temple Procession Sparks Section 144 Imposition in parts of Shajapur. An unfortunate incident of violence disrupted a religious procession in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, leading to injuries and necessitating the enforcement of Section 144 in affected areas, following a dispute during the Ram temple event.

Shajapur: In a disturbing incident, a religious procession related to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya faced an attack in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur. Stones were hurled at participants, leading the district administration to enforce prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in Magaria, Kachhiwada, and Lalpura.



The assault occurred in Magaria on Monday evening, resulting in one person sustaining injuries. The police have heightened security in the affected areas, and an FIR has been lodged against the assailants. Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna announced the immediate implementation of Section 144 in response to the incident, aiming to maintain order.



According to an FIR filed by Mohit Rathore, a member of the procession, a group of seven-eight individuals obstructed the routine evening march near a mosque on Nag-Nagin Road at around 8:30 pm. The aggressors prohibited the procession, leading to a gathering of locals. Subsequently, the participants were not only manhandled but also pelted with stones. The FIR further alleges that the attackers deployed swords, and stones were thrown from rooftops.



The police, responding to the complaint, registered an FIR against 24 identified and 15-20 unidentified individuals. Ujjain's divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh visited the site to assess the situation. Shajapur MLA Arun Bhimawad also pressed for swift action against the accused, underscoring the need for justice and peace in the aftermath of this regrettable incident.

—Input from Agencies