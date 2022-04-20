Ram Temple IT Relief: Centre Paved Way For Donation From Big Companies, Says Trust Gen Sec

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai on Saturday said that the Centre's order to bring Ram Temple under section 80 G of IT Act will pave way for getting donations for the Ram temple from big companies and industrial houses.

The Central government on Friday approved the benefit and a notification was issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday .

As per the notification , it says that "CBDT declares 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' to be a place of historic importance and a place of public worship of renown under section 80G (2)(b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 by a Gazette notification published on 8th May 2020."

Though the foundation stone of the Ram temple has been delayed due to lockdown which was slated on April 30, but other works including cleaning of the area has started.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 8, the Trust had released it's new Logo.

Officials here said that the attractive logo has the picture of a Sun, symbolizing Suryavanshi legacy with photo of Lord Ram with armour along two pictures of Hanuman , praying. The Trust had also opened it's new bank account so that people can donate for the new Ram Temple. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already donated Rs 11 lakh for the temple when he attended the shifting of the idols on March 25. UNI