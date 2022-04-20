Ram Temple Issue: Next Week Crucial For Ayodhya

Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claiming that his government can solve the vexed Ayodhya issue within 24 hours if allowed by the court, the coming week would be crucial for the Ram Temple movement, as the Supreme Court is likely to start hearing of the case from January 29.

The apex court had constituted a five-Judge Constitutional bench, which will hear into the decade-long pending title suit, commencing from Tuesday.

However, all eyes are on the slated Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-sponsored Dharam Sansad, to be held at Prayagraj during the Kumbh on January 31 and February 1, to fix the future strategy on the construction of Ram temple.

The importance of Dharam Sansad could be assessed with the expected presence of BJP president Amit Shah and other senior party leaders.

VHP Spokesperson Sharad Sharma told UNI here on Sunday that Ram temple would be the main issue during the two-day Dharam Sansad, to be held at VHP's camp, situated in Sector 14 of Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. According to Mr Sharma, though several senior leaders of the Sangh Parivar have been invited in the Dharam Sansad, but confirmation was yet to be received from many of them.

He, however, made it clear that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with other RSS functionaries, were slated to attend this Dharam Sansad.

A senior BJP leader also said told this agency that Mr Shah could attend the Dharam Sansad, since he is slated to visit Lucknow on January 30, to attend a meeting of the booth committees in UP. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister sparked another controversy, when he announced that his government can solve the Ayodhya issue within 24 hours, if permitted by the court. In an interview with a private news channel on Saturday, Mr Adityanath made it clear that people were losing patience on the delay over the construction of Ram temple. "I appeal to the Supreme Court to give its verdict in the case at the earliest," he said, while adding that if the court fails to give a judgement, then it should hand over the case to the UP government, which will solve it within 24 hours. The UP CM made it clear that Ram temple is not a political issue, but directly related to the peoples' faith. UNI