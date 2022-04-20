Ram Temple Is Close To My Heart And Ready To Sacrifice Anything For It : Uma Bharti

Lucknow: Though refusing to comment on the Supreme Court's suggestion for an out of the court settlement on the Ayodhya issue, senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharti said that the Ram Temple was close to her heart and she would sacrifice anything for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. "I am ready to go to the jail or even sacrifice my life for the Ram temple as it is a issue of faith and belief for me. But as the matter is sub-judice, I would not be able to comment on the SC's suggestions on talks," she told the reporters here today. She further said, "I had taken active part during the Mandir Movement and even did not seek any apology after the disputed structure was pulled down." She said that now it was up to the SC to see whether the issue could be solved through talks or any other way. Ms Bharti also said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister too was very close to the Ram temple issue as his Guru Mahant Avaidnathjee was one of the leaders of the Mandir Movement. When asked about the Triple Talaq issue, she said, "It is inhuman and anti-women and it should end at any cost." She also ridiculed the people who were saying that Triple Talaq was a religious issue. "How can a contract or agreement between two persons be a religious matter. In Islam, the Nikahnama is a contract and thus it is a matter of the society and not religion," she claimed. Commenting on the demand for the separate Bundelkhand state, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said,"the matter could be raised before the State Reorganisation Commission when it is formed. However, the BJP has always supported the smaller states." "In case of Bundelkhand, the situation is different as the people of Madhya Pradesh side do not want to join the new state. Now the people demanding for the separate state should suggest how the issue could be solved," she said. The Union Minister said that the Yogi Government would be setting up the Bundelkhand Vikas Parishad very soon. UNI



