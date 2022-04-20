Ram Temple Exists In Ayodhya, Just Needs Grooming: Amar Singh

Jaunpur: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has said Ram temple already exists in Ayodhya and all that it needs now is a 'grand' look.

Mr Singh made the statement while addressing reporters after participating in the Sarvodaya function in Shree Singh Jaunpur after travelling by road from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Wednesday. Reacting to a question on the Ram temple, he said that the existing temple only had to be made grand in Ayodhya, adding that he had devoted this land to the Sangh in the memory of his father for service work.

On a statement given by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amar Singh said that although the ex-PM was his close friend, he had a habit of remaining silent. He also said that the former PM was like the earth who had a tolerant nature, adding that people kept crushing him. He further said that not everyone had the same nature as him. UNI