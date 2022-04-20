Ram Temple Construction Will Commence From Dec 6: Sakshi Maharaj

Unnao: Senior BJP leader and MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday announced the construction of a grand Ram temple will commence at Ayodhya from December 6.

"We are expecting a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court before November 17 and thereafter, the construction for a grand temple will commence from December 6, the anniversary of the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992," he said. Addressing a press conference here, Sakshi Maharaj said that the Supreme Court had completed its argument in the Ayodhya title suite and the constitutional bench will deliver its judgement before November 17.

"There are strong ASI evidence in favour of the Ram Janambhoomi while Shia waqf Board too have lend their support for the Ram temple," he said.

The BJP MP said everyone knows that there is no question of any obstruction in the construction of Ram temple and even several Muslim organisations have admitted now that they are not opposed to the temple. UNI