Ram temple construction to be completed within stipulated time: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The wishes of devotees will soon be fulfilled with the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, said the president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Wednesday.

Speaking after the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the president of the trust said that countless devotees will finally be content after the construction gets over within the stipulated time.

"I have been asked many times when will the Ram temple be constructed. I had started saying one side Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), one side Yogi (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath), if not now, then when will Ram mandir be constructed? Now, it will be constructed soon. The wishes of devotees will be fulfilled," Das said.

"The wishes of Ram bhakts living across the globe has been fulfilled today with the Shree Ganesha (beginning) of the construction of the Ram temple. People will get to see that the Ram temple is built," he added.

Earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that August 5 marked the beginning of a new India, and added the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one big family), stressing that "we believe in taking everyone along." (ANI)