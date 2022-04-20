Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya: Mishra Holds Meeting

Ayodhya: Process for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi was initiated on Saturday after the chairman of the Ram Temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra held meeting with the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Board.

The former bureaucrat who retired as the principal secretary to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the recently constituted Ram temple trust.

The visit of Nripendra Mishra is significant as the date of the construction of the temple will be announced next month by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Board constituted earlier this month as per the Supreme Court order.

During a long meeting between the Ram temple construction committee and the Trust members it was decided that after Holi festival, more workers would be engaged to clean the unscripted stones for the temple.

The meeting of the Trust and the construction committee is also expected before Holi to fix the date for laying the foundation of the Ram Temple, to be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Mishra was accompanied by technical team of Vaishno Devi Shrine board along with its chief AK Mittal and L&T engineer Divakar Tripathi, held meeting with the district officials at the circuit house.

Mr Mishra who arrived at the state capital on Friday reached Ayodhya by road on Saturday where he was received by the district magistrate Anuj Jha, divisional commissioner MP Agarwal and SSP Ashish Tewari.

He first worshiped at the Rram Lalla temple at the Ram janmabhoomi and later went to Hanuman garhi temple for Darshan and performed arti at the temple.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati too visited Ayodhya on Saturday and worshipped at the Ram Lalla temple.

Later Mishra meet other members of the Ram temple trust to initiate the process for preparing a blueprint for construction of the temple. This was his first visit to Ayodhya after being appointed chairman of the temple construction committee.

The chairman of construction committee remained in the Ram Janam bhoomi complex for three hours and reviewed the progress of the construction of the idols for the Ram temple.

He also visited the workshop for the temple where carved stones and pillars have been stored. Mr Mishra will stay at Ayodhya on Saturday and leave for Delhi on Sunday.

Mr Mishra visit to Ayodhya also significant on account of the fact that the temple trust has to take important decision for shifting the make shift Ram temple to another place. The idol of Lord Ram is to be shifted to an altrernative sanctum sanctorum till the grand Ram temple is constructed.

Besides the issue of the transfer of the management and control of the temple affairs and the land from the district administration to the temple trust is also to be formalized. Till the constitution of the trust the divisional commissioner of Ayodhya was the custodian of the 67 acres of land around the disputed site of Ram Jnma Bhoomi –Babri masjid. After the Supreme Court verdict and constitution of the trust the title and management of the land and temple has been transferred to the temple trust. So far the district administration was the overall in charge of the make shift temple and 67 acres of land. Now the trust will have to appoint its own employees for managing the temple.

Earlier on Friday Nripendra Mishra met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Chief secretary RK Tiwari and additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi were also present at the meeting.

Mr Awasthi is also a member of the board of trustees of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, the trust constituted by the Centre for construction of the Ram temple. At the hour-long meeting, Misra is understood to have discussed modalities for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. UNI