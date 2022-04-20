Ram Temple bhoomi poojan: Bikaneri laddoos for foreign embassies in New Delhi; more saints likely to attend

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the governing body to oversee the construction of Ram Temple Ayodhya, will be sending boxes of Bikaneri laddoos to all the foreign embassies in New Delhi to mark the bhoomi poojan ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to Trust officials cited by agencies, orders have been placed for four lakh packets of laddoos.

"Total 1,11,000 laddoos will be prepared for offerings on August 5," a worker at Mani Ram Das Chhawni, where the laddoos are being made, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Trust decides to invite 600 saints

In yet another significant development, the trust will be inviting more saints to attend the groundbreaking ceremony on August 5. According to reports citing officials, some senior saints in Ayodhya, who had been part of the movement that led to the decision to construct the temple, are upset over the fact that they were invited for the construction of the temple.

"Mahant Dharamdas is one of them. We have, therefore, decided to invite these saints because they are a part of the entire temple movement... There was widespread resentment among saints in Ayodhya after they were denied the invite for the 'bhoomi poojan," a Trust member told news agency IANS.

Initially, the trust had decided to invite only 200 people for the ceremony in light of COVID-19 situation. However, the organisation has now decided to shelve the plans to put up an exhibition showing the life of Lord Ram and instead, use the space to make seating arrangements for around 600 more saints.

PM Narendra Modi will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The arrangements are being personally administered by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

