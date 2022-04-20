Ram temple 'Bhoomi pujan' likely on April 30

Ayodhya: Water from all the major rivers and soil from all Hindu pilgrim centres will be brought for the "Bhoomi Pujan" of the grand Ram temple that is likely to take place in Ayodhya on April 30.

A formal announcement of the date will be made after the meeting of the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust on April 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be invited to the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

"We had earlier planned mega celebration during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, but the scale of the celebrations will now be decided keeping in mind the status of the corona scare at that time," said a senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary.

On March 25, the makeshift idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janambhoomi will be shifted to a fibre structure in the Manas Bhawan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present when the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony takes place.

All members of the temple trust are also expected to be present at the ceremony which will take place on the first day of "Navratri".

The "prasad" that will be distributed after the Pran Pratishtha will comprise mainly fruits and dry fruits since a large number of devotees will be observing Navratri fast on that day.

The entire ceremony will be telecast live, sources said, so that people can witness the historic event from their homes.

