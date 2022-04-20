Ram Rahim Sentencing: ADGP Issues High Alert On Meerut, Uttar Pradesh Borders

Lucknow: Hours before the court proceedings against rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, scheduled to take place around 2:30 pm on Monday, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) on Monday directed the district administration to be on high alert and arrange special security measures for any ruckus in the city.

ADGP Anand Kumar has directed the police to monitor the Dera Sacha Ashram and bases in the NCR. A high alert has been given to all districts of the Agra zone, and also to the Meerut Zone on the UP borders.

While necessary security arrangements have been made, instructions have also been given to the district administration to impose Section 144 when needed.Special vigilance and security arrangements have been made in the Meerut Zone.

Instructions have also been given for enhancing surveillance on the border areas adjoining Delhi-Haryana.

Intensive checking of vehicles and police force deployment has been ordered on state borders. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police, while dismissing the same, said everything would function as normal. "There are some rumours being spread on the WhatsApp and other platforms that schools will remain closed on Monday as the sentencing is scheduled. Also, we have also been told that rumours have been spread about gatherings of Ram Rahim`s followers in parts of East Delhi. I would like to notify that all these are fake, and people must stop spreading them immediately," Madhur Verma, Delhi Police`s Public Relations Officer told ANI. Verma clarified that traffic would not be diverted and the metro will comply as scheduled.

"We have got sufficient deployment of the Delhi Police in all areas, apart from certain decisions of the paramilitary forces and the CRPF. Police patrolling is going on in important places. There is no reason to panic or instigate panic through these rumours," stated Verma. Arrangements have been made for the sitting of a CBI Court in Sunaria District Jail, Rohtak for the pronouncement of quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim Singh, after his followers went berserk with grief and anger over his conviction,Yesterday, Rohtak District Collector Atul Kumar while assuring complete vigil from the police stated that if any anti-social elements are found trying to harm themselves or others, shoot at sight orders would be passed immediately. Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu had earlier said that 52 cases were registered and 926 arrests made so far."At least 52 cases have been registered so far and 926 people have been arrested. As for casualties, 38 people have died in the violence. 6 casualties are from Sirsa and 32 are from Panchkula. All bodies in Sirsa have been identified, but in Panchkula, 24 have been identified through post-mortem, the rest are yet to be identified. Of the 250 injured," he said.