Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya: 28-year-long wait ends; Urmila Chaturvedi of Jabalpur to end her fast

Jabalpur: After a long wait for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Urmila Chaturvedi, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, will break her fast after 28 years. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (August 5).

According to news agency IANS, Chaturvedi gave up eating in 1992, when the disputed structure was demolished in Ayodhya. Left upset by the violence, the Jabalpur resident took a pledge that she would consume food only when the construction of the Ram Temple would begin.

Chaturvedi has been surviving on fruits, curd and milk since December 06, 1992. She spends most of her time chanting prayers and reciting Ramayana.

The Jabalpur resident wants to visit Ayodhya and resume consuming food after seeking blessings from Lord Ram.

—IANS