Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid: Mahesh Sharma Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath Over Ramayana Museum In Ayodhya

Lucknow: Giving a push to the much talked about Ramayana Museum in Ayodhya, Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma today met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and held detailed deliberations on starting the project, part of the Ramayana circuit of his ministry. "We had a detailed discussion on the works related to Ramayana museum which had run into some problems during the previous government even though the Union government was all set to release Rs 154 crore for the project," Sharma said after the meeting.

"I have full faith that the central and state governments will work together to boost tourism and spiritual tourism in the state and UP will become a hub of tourism in the country," he said. Soon after taking over the reins of the state, the Chief Minister had on March 21 met Mahesh Sharma in Delhi and reportedly discussed the construction of Ramayana museum in Ayodhya. BJP sources had said Adityanath has accepted the Centre's proposal for the museum and agreed to provide land for it in a week's time.