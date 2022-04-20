Ram Lalla's 'Prasad' To Be Distributed In RSS Top Body Meet

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the saffron outfit, to be held in Bengaluru from March 15 to 17, the first after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya temple, will have a special focus this time on the construction of the Ram temple. The meeting will begin with a special ''prasad'' from Ayodhya.

"For the first time, Ram Lalla''s prasad will be distributed in this meeting. Delegates will be given the same prasad which has been offered to the infant god in Ayodhya for years. The prasad will have cardamom seeds, ''mishri'' (crystallised sugar) along with some dry fruits and ''Makhana''," said Anil Jain, a member of the Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and RSS leader. He said, "Our association with the temple has been there even before the movement began. The Ram temple has always been a Sangh issue. This is not new."

"The RSS Pratinidhi Sabha will begin after Ram Lalla''s prasad distribution," said Mishra, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of taking the offerings from Ayodhya to the meeting venue. Mishra told IANS, "Ram Lalla''s prasad will be given to every member taking part in the meeting."

Sources in the Sangh said that this forum, which decides the strategies of the Sangh, meets once a year around Holi. The outline of programmes for the year is decided in this meet.

An RSS office bearer said, "A day before the meeting, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini will meet to chalk out the agenda. This meeting is not for the general public. The meeting will start at 8.30 a.m. on March 15. It will be attended by representatives from across the country."

The meeting will end on March 17.

He said that the work of the Centre for the period 2019-20 will also be reviewed in the meeting. The upcoming Sangh Shiksha Varg and other schemes will also be discussed in detail. A resolution is likely to be passed on the current state of the country. --IANS