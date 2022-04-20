Ram Janmbhoomi Trust submits temple's layout to ADA for approval

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has submitted the layout of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and other documents related to it, to Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) for approval.

Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Trust on Saturday handed over the documents to Neeraj Shukla, vice chairman and secretary of the ADA.

"The trustee of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth area, Dr Anil Mishra, handed over the layout and other necessary documents of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple to the Vice Chairman and Secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority for approval so that the construction work can start after the approval of the map," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a tweet.

The Trust on August 20 had said that the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has "begun" and the engineers are now testing the soil at the site.

According to Trust, the shrine will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site.

In February this year, Prime Minister Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. —ANI