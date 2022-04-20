Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Will Construct Temple In Ayodhya: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Ayodhya: A day after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in Ayodhya case, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Sunday said the Ram Temple will be constructed by the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, which is headed by him.

"Ram Mandir will be constructed through Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will support it," he told ANI. He also thanked Muslims, saying that they have cooperated from the very start and added that they are also working for the interest of the country. Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to give 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board, he said there is nothing wrong with it.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this within three to four months.

The apex court further directed the Central government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.



