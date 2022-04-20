Ram Govind Chaudhary Urges UP Assembly Speaker To Recommend Release Of Azam Khan

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly requesting him to recommend to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release of MP Azam Khan and his family on health grounds and in view of the festival of Eid in the holy month of Ramzan.

The letter, written to the UP Assembly Speaker Hridya Narayan Dixit, states that senior SP leader and MP Mohammad Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatma, who are all currently lodged in the Sitapur district jail along with their son Abdullah Azam Khan, are both gravely ill.

Recently, Ms Fatima underwent an operation following which, due to lack of proper facilities, she is facing numerous health problems. The letter further stressed that she recently fell in the bathroom and fractured her hand, and despite the fact that the hospital put a plaster over her hand, it is not making things easier for her in the prison.

The letter stated that Mohammad Azam Khan has been a member of the Vidhan Sabha nine times and has also been a minister several times, as is his wife Tazeen Fatima who has also been a member of the Rajya Sabha in the past. She is ill and of advanced age and hence is at a risk of catching the coronavirus infection in the prison.

Many prisoners have been released by the state government in almost every district in the state in order to prevent the spread of the corona outbreak in the prisons. Hence the government should consider their plight in this regard.

SP president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav had also demanded the release of Azam Khan and his family, the letter stated.

Mr Chaudhary said that he had earlier written to the Chief Minister as well urging him to release Azam Khan and his family members as soon as possible but they were not released. Right now, the holy month of Ramzan is going on, wherein Muslims fast without food and water and pray to their God, keeping that in mind the CM should facilitate their release at the earliest. UNI