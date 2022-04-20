Ram Gopal Yadav Ridicules Shivpal's Announcement To Form A Front

Etawah: Samajwadi Party General Secretary and leader in the Rajya Sabha Ram Gopal Yadav today ridiculed the statement of Shivpal Yadav, his cousin, to float a new Samajwadi Secular Front. "How can anyone set up a parallel front within the party. Besides it is very hard to run a party," said Prof Yadav replying to the announcement of Mr Shivpal Yadav yesterday to set up the new front on July 6. Addressing the party workers at the district executive committee meeting here, Prof Yadav claimed that 98 per cent of the workers and cadre of the party are with Akhilesh Yadav and no one can float a new front in the party. However, he said everyone in the party and the family respects SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. The SP leader, criticising the Yogi Adityanath government, alleged that the Chief Minister is inexperienced and during the past over two months rule of the BJP, crime rate has gone up. "As Yogi Aditynath has no experience of running a government, hence he is facing all types of problems." "We are giving this government six months time, and thereafter, SP would launch state-wide agitation against the Yogi government," he announced. He added: "While the crime rate in the state has gone up to 300 per cent from 30 per cent while in the international issue, China was grabbing our land on daily basis but the Narendra Modi government was afraid even to speak about it." Raking up the yesterday's report about the decline in the GDP of the country due to demonetization, the SP leader said, "The report shows the real face of the BJP government as common people are facing problems." Alleging the media for being biased against the previous SP government and were now circulating the crime rate of the BJP government, Prof Yadav said, "The industrial barons owning the media houses are controlled by the Centre and thus they are suppressing the news." UNI