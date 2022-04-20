Ram Gopal Yadav Gives Thumbs Up To Shivpal On Threat Of Forming New Party

Etawah: A day after former state president of Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav issued a threat to float a new political party after the seven-phased Assembly elections in the state, his brother and General Secretary of the party Ram Gopal Yadav today challenged him 'to go ahead' with the plan. 'Let Shivpal Yadav try his luck and float a new political party. His electoral worth will be exposed as he and his supporters will not get even 200 votes in any Assembly constituency of UP. In any case, Assembly poll results on March 11 would expose the true political stature of Shivpal Yadav in the state's politics,' Mr Ram Gopal said here, while campaigning for SP candidate Kuldeep Gupta from Etawah Sadar Assembly seat. 'Floating a new political party is no monkey business, it requires a whole lot of efforts and dedication. Thousands of parties already exists in India and their present status is too well known,' he added. Questioning the political wisdom of Mr Shivpal, he said 'some people who suffer from foot in mouth disease never exercise their discretion and can say anything at any place, without realising its context and impact. 'Why should people of Jaswant Nagar vote for Shivpal Yadav? He has filed his nomination papers as the Samajwadi party candidate and at the same time, he is talking of floating a new political party after the elections. If he wins and floats a new political party, then he will lose the membership of the Assembly,' the SP General Secretary argued. He defended the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, saying 'top leaders of both the parties decided to forge the alliance after due diligence and both the leaders have committed to each other that the cadres of their parties would work for the success of each other's candidate'. After filing his nomination papers yesterday, former state president of SP Shivpal Yadav had created flutter in the ruling party by declaring that he will float a new political party after the Assembly election results are announced. He had also said that he would follow the political line of Mr Mulayam and campaign against the Congress candidates in the Assembly elections. Mr Shivpal had challenged his nephew Akhilesh Yadav to form the next government in UP. He had said that he will float a new party as he was left with no other option. Supporters of Mr Shivpal have already floated a new outfit 'Mulayam Ke Log' in Etawah, which has emerged as a rallying point of the SP dissidents, who are opposed to Akhilesh. Polls are scheduled to be held in the state in seven phases, between February 11 to March 8.

UNI