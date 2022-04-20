Ram Gopal Replaced By Shivpal As New Secretary Of Lohia Trust

Lucknow: Starting working against his son and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav today removed Prof Ram Gopal Yadav from the post of secretary of the Lohia Trust. In a Trust meeting here, Mr Mulayam made his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav as its new secretary. Amid absence of Mr Akhilesh Yadav and Mr Ram Gopal, Mr Mulayam held a meeting at the Lohia Trust building this noon. Mr Shivpal talking to mediapersons here after the one-hour-long meeting, said Mr Mulayam will hold a press conference on September 25 to disclose the future political strategy. The press conference could be an important one with the leader likely to take any decision on floating a new political party. "Myself along with Bhagwati Singh, Ramsevek Yadav, Rajesh Yadav and Deepak Mishra attended the meeting chaired by Netaji where it was decided to make me the secretary of the Trust in place of Ram Gopal Yadav. The meeting also reviewed the functioning of the Trust and discussed ways to spread the ideology of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia in the country," Mr Shivpal said. To a question, he said that Netaji was the sole authority on who should be the member of the Trust and who should be removed. "We have not received any invitation for the SP's state convention in Lucknow on September 23 and the national convention in Agra on October 5. Netaji will take the decision and could disclose this before the media during his press conference on September 25," he said. UNI