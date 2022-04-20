Ram Charan tests positive for Covid-19

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu film actor Ram Charan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is quarantined at home.

Ram posted a note on Instagram, saying: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantine at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger."

Alongside the note, he added: "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

Ram was recently shooting for his upcoming film "RRR". Earlier this month, he had attended the wedding of actress Niharika Konidela in Udaipur.



"RRR" is a period drama that also stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

Rajamouli has said that "RRR" is a fictional story set in the 1920s and is based on the lives of two well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

