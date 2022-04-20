Ram Bhakts May Get Big News Soon: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath here said that if Lord Ram would wish his devotees will get good news soon.

During inauguration of nine-day long Ram Katha by Morari Bapu CM Yogi said "if Lord Ram would bless Ram bhakts will get big news soon". He said that renowned Saint Morari Bapu has expended glory of Lord Ram across the world through his Ram Katha.

CM Yogi said Morari Bapu has large number of followers around the globe and every Ram Bhakt wants to listen Ram Katha from him. He said Saints like Morari Bapu are spiritual power of our country and with the noble deeds of such good human beings India will world guru again. UNI