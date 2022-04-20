Ram bhakts asked not to visit Ayodhya for 'Bhumi Pujan' but watch on TV

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appealed to followers of Lord Ram not to rush to Ayodhya for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony of Ram temple construction, scheduled to be held on August 5.

The trust has appealed to followers to watch the ceremony on television and light a lamp in the evening to mark the occasion.

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya on August 5 for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony to begin the construction of the Ram temple.

The trust said huge gatherings and participation in massive numbers would not be possible during the Corona pandemic.

The trust has invited Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 5. The rituals for the 'bhumi pujan' will begin on August 3 with a 'Ganesh Gauri Puja'.(IANS)



