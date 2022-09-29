Ram Banwas And Naiya Paar Beautifully Staged

Dineshpur (The Hawk): A huge crowd of people is gathering in the beautiful performance of Ramlila Natya Kala Parishad organized by Ramlila Committee. Along with staging Ramlila, artists are also presenting bhajans etc. from time to time.

In the Ramlila held at ITI ground of the city, in Kaikai Mahal, Ram Kaikai talks, Ram Dashrath talks and Ram Laxman Sita's banishment, Raja Dasharath Maran and Naiya Par ki Leela were beautifully staged. In which the character of Ram was played by Deepak Chawla, Laxman's Yash Taneja, Sita's Amit Kalda, Raja Dashrath's Rajesh Narang and Kevat Pradeep Chawla had a beautiful performance. Ramlila Committee President Yogesh Miglani said that full efforts are being made by the characters to present the ideals, dignity and personality of Shri Ram in front of everyone through staging. The operation was done by expensive Ram Sharma. On this occasion, former Ramlila Committee President Krishnakant Gaba, Deepak Makkar, Tarun Singh, Sonu Baba, Vikas Arora, Gagan Chawla, Rajkumar Chawla, Sanju Bajaj, Deepak Batla, Gagandeep Singh, including dozens were present.