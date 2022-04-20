Rally Held In Delhi For Declaring Gairsain Permanent Capital Of Ukhand

New Delhi: People belonging to Uttarakhand took part in a rally here to press for their demand of declaring Gairsain as the state capital, the Delhi unit of Uttarakhand Ekta Manch said.

Since the formation of Uttarakhand in 2000, various governments have failed to declare Gairsain in Chamoli district as the permanent capital even as a consensus over it was reached that time, it said.

Dehradun was made the temporary capital after formation of the state.

The organiser of the rally stated that they have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention into their long-pending demand.

There cannot be holistic development in the state, specially in the hilly areas, if Gairsain is not declared the permanent capital, it said. PTI