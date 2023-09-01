Rakul Shares Kashmir Travel Diary On Instagram: ‘Joy Of Being In The Lap Of Nature’

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in the streaming movie 'I Love You', shared the diary of her recent Kashmir visit on social media on Friday. Rakul shared a video in which she can be seen interacting with the people of Kashmir and also sharing her experience about the place.

She said in the video, "The beauty of Kashmir should be experienced. I have shot for my film in Kashmir for 8 days, and it was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. The beauty of Kashmir, its food, and the way nature talks with us is simply amazing."

Sharing the post on social media, she captioned, "Kashmir, the joy of being in the lap of nature."

The actress was recently in Kashmir to attend 'Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2023' event as the chief guest. She also explored the locales of the place and had a good time at the place. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh had two releases with 'Chhatriwali' and 'I Love You' this year so far. She will be next seen in the pan-India film 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan, and also has some interesting unannounced films in the filmog-raphy.—IANS