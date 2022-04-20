Rakul Preet takes up a challenge to make the world a greener place

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh has taken up a challenge to make our surroundings greener. The challenge pertains to planting three saplings and nominating others to do the same.

On Wednesday, the actress shared photographs on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen planting saplings, and nominated her fans to do the same.

"Late but finally accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge. Thank you @chayakkineni for nominating me. So I have Planted 3 saplings. Further I want to nominate not actors but all my fans to plant 3 trees each and tag me to continue the chain. It`s our responsibility to keep the planet green special thanks to @mpsantoshtrs for taking this initiative," Rakul captioned the photos.

Rakul will next be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

