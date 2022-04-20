Rakul Preet Singh: Can't Wait To Get Back To Work

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is missing work amid lockdown and says she cannot Await to go back.



Rakul , who turned vegan earlier this year, took to her Instagram Stories to share how much she is missing work.

She shared a video of herself from a photo shoot she did in March and wrote: "Can''t wait to get back to work... The last shoot March."

The actress, who recently gained a fan following of 14 million on the photo-sharing website, will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, and Bhushan Kumar.Rakul Preet will also be seen in Kamal Haasan''s ambitious upcoming film "Indian 2", which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal. --IANS



