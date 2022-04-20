Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday announced that she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Looking forward to entering the New Year with good health and positivity, the 'Yaariyan' actor thanked her fans for sending out best wishes during her difficult time.

Rakul took to her social media handles, both Twitter and Instagram, and notified about her Covid recovery.

"Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-1 9. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity," she wrote.

She also urged friends to be responsible and abide by all the safety measures including wearing masks.

The 'De De Pyaar De' actor was recently tested positive for coronavirus while she was shooting for 'MayDay.'

The film directed and produced by Ajay Devgn will star Rakul in the role of pilot, co-starred with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The flick that also stars 'Love Per Square Foot' fame Angira Dhar will release on April 29, 2022. (ANI)