Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been working really hard and lost track of day and night.

Rakul made the confession on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen getting her hair and make done for the film she is currently shooting.

On the picture, she wrote: "#Nightshootmode. When you have lost track of day/night".

Recently, Rakul shared that a bling bag is one of the main characters in her upcoming film, which also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rakul posted a picture on Instagram, where Arjun is seen giving a metallic coloured bag to the actress.

"That bling bag is also one of the main characters what say @kaachua @arjunkapoor #lifeonset #laughter #worklife," Rakul Preet said.

The yet-untitled film is a romantic comedy is directed by Kaashvie Nair.

