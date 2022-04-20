Rakul Preet posts ''various moods'' on getting 14mn Instagram followers

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has garnered 14 million followers on Instagram, and she shared "various moods" to express her joy over her "growing" family.

In a string of photographs that Rakul Preet shared on Instagram, she wear a beautiful lemon-hued chikankari kurta paired with a white cotton pyjamas.

"Photography is a story that One fails to put in words . Clearly I can''t put in words how grateful I am for my insta family growing to 14 MILLION. So various moods of meeee when I am just soo happy sending all of you lots of love and positivity. #homeposer #desivibes," she wrote.

Rakul Preet recently had shared a black-and-white photograph of herself in a denim jacket and jeans.

"Colour is everything, black and white is more," she wrote.

On the acting front, Rakul Preet will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, and Bhushan Kumar.

Rakul Preet will also be seen in Kamal Haasan''s ambitious upcoming film "Indian 2", which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.

--IANS