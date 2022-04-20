Rakul Preet has ''Champi time with pappi''

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently spending quality time with her family in Delhi. Ahead of Father''s Day on June 21, she shared a glimpse of her bond with her "pappi".

Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul posted a short video clip in which we can see her getting an oil head massage from her father.

"Champi time with papppi," she captioned the video.

Rakul arrived in Delhi from Mumbai on June 10. She even shared her experience of travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On arrival, she had posted a photograph of herself at the airport. In the image, she''s seen wearing a PPE suit, face shield, gloves and a mask.

On the film front, Rakul will be seen opposite actor Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border rom-com.

--IANS