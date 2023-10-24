Raksha Mantri reaches Tezpur, Assam; To celebrate Dussehra with troops in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi (The Hawk): Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh reached Tezpur in Assam on October 23, 2023, ahead of his visit to Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate Dussehra with troops and perform Shastra Puja with them. After his arrival, the Raksha Mantri interacted with the troops during the Barakhana organised at Headquarters, 4 Corps in Tezpur. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita; GOC, 4 Corps Lt Gen Manish Erry and other senior officers were present on the occasion.



In his address, Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the concept of Barakhana, stating that it brings together all ranks to eat together as the members of the same family. “Being among you at this Barakhana shows that more than just our position, we are a family and together we are the protectors of our country,” he said.



The Raksha Mantri described Indian military as a true example of brotherhood and oneness as they work & stay together in the same barracks and unit, despite being from different states, religions & backgrounds. He commended the efforts of the Armed Forces & their families for their sacrifices and always ensuring the safety of the motherland. The nation will be forever indebted to the brave soldiers, he said.



Shri Rajnath Singh also highlighted that the valour and commitment of Indian soldiers is recognised all over the world. He added that India’s stature has grown on international stage under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and a strong & brave military is one of the main reasons behind that progress. He expressed confidence that India will find itself among the top three economies of the world by 2027.



The Raksha Mantri recalled his recent visit to Italy, during which he paid rich tributes at Montone memorial (Perugia Province) recently built for Naik Yaswant Ghadge and other Indian soldiers who fought in the Italian campaign in World War II. He also mentioned about the contribution of Indian soldiers, who are maintaining peace and security in different parts of the world, through UN peacekeeping missions.



