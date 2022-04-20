Rakhi Celebrations at GH-8, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Centre for Social Work, National Service Scheme (NSS) and Girls Hostel No.8 Panjab University, Chandigarh celebrated the festival of Rakhi with the People Living with HIV/AIDS at Girls Hostel No. 8, Sector - 25, PU Campus by tying Rakhi to Sh.Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India and Former Member of Parliament who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The women also tied Rakhi to Sh. Davesh Moudgil, Former Mayor, Chandigarh and Prof Santosh Kumar, Department of Urology, PGIMER, Chandigarh who were the Guests of Honour.

Sh Jain appreciated the efforts made by Dr. Gaurav Gaur and his whole team in organizing this important event by giving the message to the patients that they are not alone but the whole society is with them. Prof. Santosh also highlighted the importance of human relationships between different strata of people living in the society.

Dr. Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work shared the relevance of organizing such events. Simran Kaur, Warden, Girls hostel no.8 thanked all the guests, wardens, faculty, research scholar and all residents of the hostel in organizing this event. Among others who were present, included Prof Meena Sharma, Dean Student Welfare(W), Prof Ashok Kumar, Associate DSW and Prof Ashwani Koul, NSS Coordinator.