Rakesh Tikait to visit WB 14 days ahead of polls

New Delhi: The farmers protesting against the three Central laws at Delhi borders are also making strategies for future. They have announced series of Mahapanchayats to be held across the country including poll bound states as one of the strategies to spread awareness about the protest.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Rakesh Tikait will be visiting West Bengal and attend one of the Mahapanchayats there on March 13, just 14 days ahead of the polls.

Polling to 294 Assembly seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

Source said that other farmers' leaders Dr Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav, Balbir Singh Rajewal etc. will also attend the Mahanpanchayat on March 12 while Tikait will address it on March 13.

Tikait's visit to West Bengal holds significance as the SKM recently announced that it will appeal to the people of the poll bound states to teach a lesson to the BJP against its anti-farmer and anti-poor policies.

—IANS