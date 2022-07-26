Rajya Sabha to pass WMD bill

New Delhi: After discussing The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 amid disruptions, the Rajya Sabha is set to pass it on Tuesday.

External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar moved the bill on July 19, as passed by Lok Sabha to be taken into consideration. As members of the BJP continued to participate in discussion on the bill amid sloganeering from opposition members on Monday, the Chair announced that the minister's statement on the bill and its consideration and passing will take place on Tuesday.

Dola Sen and Hardwar Dubey will lay the fifth, sixth and seventh Reports of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit.

Dr Sumer Singh Solanki and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa will lay the 15th report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2022-2023) on 'Role of autonomous bodies, Public Enterprises, educational Institutions including Central Universities, Engineering Colleges, IIMs, IITs, Medical Institutes including AIIMS in socioeconomic development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes with special reference to implementation of reservation policy in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)'.

G.V.L. Narasimha and Dr Amar Patnaik to will lay the 46th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on 'Strengthening Credit Flows to the MSME Sector'.—IANS