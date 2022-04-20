Rajya Sabha to consider Bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act, 2011

The bill seeking to help MSMEs by broadening the scope of entities undertaking factoring is scheduled to be taken up by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday amid fears of uproar by Opposition party members.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would move the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill,2021 for consideration of the Upper House. It has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.As per the List of Business for July 29, Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) BL Verma would make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations/observations made in the report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Demands for Grants (2021-22) pertaining to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.The ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament has been marred by frequent disruptions and adjournments with members of the opposition parties insisting for probe into alleged snooping scandal using Israeli spyware Pegasus and taking up other issues such as farm laws on priority.—UNI