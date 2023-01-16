Rajya Sabha session from January 31 to April 6

New Delhi: According to a statement released by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the 259th session of Rajya Sabha will begin on January 31 and end on April 6.

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Tuesday, the 31st January 2023, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, the 6th April 2023," it said.

The Budget Session of Parliament will start on January 31 with a speech by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.—Inputs from Agencies