    Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to lead parliamentary delegation to BRICS forum in Johannesburg

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The 9th BRICS legislative Forum will take place from 27-29 September in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Harivansh, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will be leading a legislative delegation there.

    In his capacity as chairman of the delegation, he will deliver an opening speech and preside over a session titled "Climate Change and Legislative Mobilisation in BRICS Countries," according to a statement released by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday.

    Sumitra Balmik and Indra Hung Subba are listed as being part of the delegation.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :BRICS legislative Forum South Africa Johannesburg Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh
