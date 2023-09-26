Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to lead parliamentary delegation to BRICS forum in Johannesburg

New Delhi: The 9th BRICS legislative Forum will take place from 27-29 September in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Harivansh, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will be leading a legislative delegation there.

In his capacity as chairman of the delegation, he will deliver an opening speech and preside over a session titled "Climate Change and Legislative Mobilisation in BRICS Countries," according to a statement released by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday.

Sumitra Balmik and Indra Hung Subba are listed as being part of the delegation.—Inputs from Agencies