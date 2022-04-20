Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar again on Monday over the issue of demonetisation and was adjourned till noon amid chaos with opposition parties demanding that "people's money should be given back to them".





Soon after the House met at 11.00 a.m., Leader of Opposition Gulam Nabi Azad said people were suffering because of cash crunch and the overall situation was getting bad to worse.





"Thousands of people met us during the weekend. No money is being given to them. They are suffering," he said.





Azad strongly criticised the government's November 8 move and said that even the ATMs in the parliament premises were not functioning, leave alone other places in the country.





On this, members from treasury benches said the issue should be debated.





"It's an important issue and should be debated," Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said.





Deputy chairman P.J. Kurien kept on requesting the members to go back to their seats, saying "only remedy (to the problem of demonetisation) is discussion".





Kurien insisted that he would not adjourn the House, but opposition members were angry over people, especially the pensioners, not getting their money in time.





Amid the din, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.





No meaningful business could be carried out in the House because of the on-going protest over the issue of demonetisation during the winter session that began on November 16.





