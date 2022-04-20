Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

New Delhi: (PTI) Rajya Sabha was today adjourned sine die even as Chairman Hamid Ansari expressed strong displeasure over regular disruptions by all sections of the House during the session and asked the members to introspect.





Soon after the laying of papers, Ansari adjourned the House sine die. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.





The 241st session of Rajya Sabha, which had commenced on November 16, was a near washout as opposition members continously disrupted proceedings mainly over the demonetisation issue. They were countered vociferously by members of the ruling side on several occasions, including by shouting counter slogans.





In his closing remarks, Ansari said he had "fervently hoped" that he would not have to repeat what he had said at the conclusion of the 221st session in December 2013, but "My hopes stand belied".





"Regular and continuous disruptions characterised this Session. The symbolism of dignified protests, so essential for orderly conduct of Parliamentary proceedings, was abandoned," the Chairman said.





This, he said, deprived members of the opportunity to seek accountability of the Executive through questions and discussions on matters of public interest.





"The prohibition in the Rules about shouting slogans, displaying posters and obstructing proceedings by leaving their assigned places was consistently ignored by all sections of the House," Ansari said, adding that "peace prevailed only when obituaries were read".





The Chairman said that "all sections" of the House need to introspect on the distinction between dissent, disruption and agitation.





Earlier, the members observed silence as mark of respect to condole death of former Rajya Sabha member V Ramanathan.





The House of Elders functioned on the first day of the Session and had a "useful discussion" on demonetisation on November 16 and November 24, which remained inconclusive.





Rajya Sabha also passed, on December 14, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2014.





