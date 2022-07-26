Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly for around 15 minutes

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned briefly for around 15 minutes during the Question Hour, the second time in the day, after an uproar by opposition members over various issues, including price rise.

Members of the AAP and the TMC entered the Well and created an uproar, holding placards and raising slogans against the government.

Opposition MPs have been demanding an urgent discussion under Rule 267 on price rise and GST hike for the past many days, leading to disruptions in the House.

Soon after the house met at 12 noon after the first adjournment, Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged the protesting members to return to their seats and allow the Question Hour to proceed.

As the members continued with their protest, the deputy chairman adjourned the house briefly for about 15 minutes till 12.20 pm.—PTI