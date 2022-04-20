Raju of �Comedy Nights With Kapil� ties the knot!

Mumbai: Chandan Prabhakar aka Raju of Kapil Sharma�s �Comedy Nights With Kapil� tied the nuptial in a ceremony held in typical Punjabi style on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives. The ones who were missing were Kapil Sharma and other members of CNWP. Ali Asgar, who plays Dadi in the show, took to Twitter to congratulate Prabhakar and his wife. Preeti Simoes, the creative producer of the show too shared a picture of the couple. Sunil Grover aka Gutthi too congratulated the newly weds. Here's wishing Chandan and his bride a very happy and blissful married life.