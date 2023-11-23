Rajouri encounter: Soldier, terrorist killed; toll rises to 7

Rajouri Encounter Update: 7 Dead in 28-Hour Operation - Soldier and Terrorist Casualties Continue as Security Forces Confront Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir's Kalakote.

Jammu: One army soldier and a terrorist were killed on Thursday in J&K’s Rajouri district taking the toll to 7 in over 28-hour long operation.



Two terrorists and five army soldiers, including two captains, have been killed in the encounter.



Both terrorists and a soldier were killed on Thursday while four soldiers, including two captains, were killed on Wednesday.



Following specific intelligence inputs, the security forces including the army and the police started a joint operation in Baji Maal area of Kalakote in Rajouri district on Wednesday morning.



One army major and two jawans sustained injuries in the operation.



One of the two slain terrorists has been identified as Quari of Pakistan. Sources said he was a highly motivated and trained terrorist; wanted as one of the top terrorists still active in J&K.

—IANS