Rajneesh Trivedi Awarded Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award

Dehradun (The Hawk): Shri Rajneesh Trivedi, the Chief Editor of ' Navodit Pravah', the well-known Hindi literary weekly of Uttarakhand, published from Dehradun, has added another feather to his cap by being awarded the prestigious Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Journalism Award -- 2022.

Mr Trivedi has been given the Award for commendable contribution for Hindi journalism and in the literary field.

The Award was given at an impressive function held on 27th November 2022. The Yuva Utkarsh Sahityik Manch held its 19th All India Literary Festival and Award Ceremony at Delhi Public Library, Delhi.

The chief guest at the function was well known poet, Shri B.L.Gaur. The function was presided over by litterateur, Prof Vishvambhar Shukla.

Among the dignitaries present on the dais included Dr Ashok Maitreya, former IAS officer, Dr Vinod Prakash Gupta, and Dr Anita Kapur. Literary persons from various parts of the country participated in the day-long programme.

Besides the office-bearers of the Yuva Utkarsh Sahityik Manch, the Chairman of Indarprashta Literature Festival, Shri Chandramani Brahmdutt, and the Chief Editor of True Media, Mr Om Prakash Prajapati also graced the occasion.