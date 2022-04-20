Rajnath, Yogi To Launch Ayushman Bharat Scheme In UP On Sunday

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Centre's ambitious health insurance programme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day this year, here on Sunday.

While the Union Home minister will be present on the occasion in Lucknow, his parliamentary constituency, chief minister would be in Gorakhpur. According to BJP sources here on Saturday, Mr Singh will reach Lucknow from New Delhi at 1100 hours on Sunday and immediately will rush to the Indira Gandhi Prathistan to inaugurate the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state. The Ayushman Bharat scheme will provide cashless health insurance of Rs five lakhs per year to a poor family. It will cover the old diseases besides it will also include the pre and post admission , surgery expenses and will over all the tests and medial examinations during admit in the hospital. Besides it will also cover the transport expenses of the patients. Around 10.74 crore families in the country including around 1.18 crore from UP would get the benefit. The centre would be spending around Rs 12,000 crore for the scheme. Meanwhile during his two days stay in Lucknow, the Home minister will attend an assembly sector coordinators meeting and later will attend a BJP wokers meeting in Alamnagar on Sunday. On Monday, he will attend a function of a private educational institute and thereafter will attend the inter-state council meeting at Yojgna Bhawan. In the evening, Mr Singh will inspect the works of the Gomti Nagar railway station and thereafter will attend a function to felicitate the new governor of Bihar Lalji Tandon. UNI