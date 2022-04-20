Rajnath, Yogi Hold Booth-Level Meeting

Lucknow: Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a booth level campaign with workers on Sunday.

During the three-day campaign, which began on October 5, leaders were asked to meet booth level workers and enroll their names in the voter list. The party had set a target to enroll 50 lakh new voters in the electoral roll. Earlier, the Chief Minister met the booth level workers at his official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg. ''The Chief Minister inquired about the progress made under this campaign. He asked the workers to enroll more and more people in the voters' list. He said people should be told about the importance of voting and be motivated to take part in the election process,'' Mukesh Sharma, City Party President, said. The Union Minister went to booth 97 in the cantonment area. He said ''BJP workers should identify the people, whose names have been missed out because of various reasons and should help the administration to get their names enrolled.'' UNI