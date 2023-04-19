Rajnath urges Army to remain vigilant along LAC due to tense scenario

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged senior Army officers to keep a close eye on the Line of Actual Control with China, where the situation remained "tense" due to the presence of PLA forces in the northern region.

Referring to the eastern Ladakh border dispute, Singh told the Army Commanders' Conference that he has complete trust in the Army's ability to handle any situation, while emphasising that discussions to find a peaceful conclusion will continue.

The military ministry reported that he described de-escalation and disengagement as the "best way forward."—Inputs from Agencies